Patricia Searle
1933 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1933
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Patricia Searle's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheets Funeral Home in Lowell, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sheets Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services Faceook page
604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, Indiana 46356
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services Faceook page
604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, Indiana 46356
