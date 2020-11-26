Menu
Patricia Sharp
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1946
DIED
November 21, 2020
Patricia Sharp's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaines Funeral Home in Maple Heights, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gaines Funeral Home website.

Published by Gaines Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Gaines Funeral Home (Maple)
5386 Lee Rd., Maple Heights, Ohio 44137
Nov
28
Wake
11:00a.m.
Allen Chapel M.B.C.
9333 Miles Ave, Cleveland, Ohio 44105
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Allen Chapel M.B.C.
9333 Miles Ave, Cleveland, Ohio 44105
Nov
28
Interment
2:00p.m.
Highland Memorial Park Cemetery
21400 Chargrin Blvd, Cleveland, Ohio 44122
Funeral services provided by:
Gaines Funeral Home
