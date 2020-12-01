Patricia Shaver's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stoess Funeral Home website.
Published by Stoess Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
