Patricia Shaver
1955 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1955
DIED
November 18, 2020
Patricia Shaver's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, KY .

Published by Stoess Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Northeast Christian Church
9900 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Kentucky
Funeral services provided by:
Stoess Funeral Home
Rich,
It is hard to find the right words... I can tell you the love you have for your family shines through you in every way.
May you and your daughters find comfort in one another and the love of your family and friends.


Tracy Frost
Coworker
November 24, 2020
I had the opportunity to work with Pat for many years at LG&E, She will be missed by us all. Our prayers are with her family. May God grant you Strength, Peace and His eternal love in the days, weeks and months ahead.
Steven D. Kniffley Sr.
Coworker
November 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to Pat's family. It has been years since I have been in Pat's presence. Yet, I can always remember that she always had a pleasant upbeat attitude with a smile! I will extend a prayer for God to give the family strength during this trial. John 14:1-4 (LG&E Employee)
Connie King
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Dear Rich,
I am so terribly sorry to hear of your loss. May God strengthen you and your daughters during this time. Remember all the good times you had and hold on to those memories to help get you through.
Karen York
Coworker
November 23, 2020
Dear Rich, Brittney and Kristen. My heart just breaks for you. Pat was such a joyful and fun lady and a blessing to call a client and a friend. She and I had the best “dog” conversations. I pray for peace for you. God be with you. Much love. Lisa Steinbock.
Lisa Steinbock
Friend
November 23, 2020
a loved one
November 22, 2020
Rich and family I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. May God wrap you in his arms and ease your pain during this difficult time.
Kristie Barnes
Coworker
November 22, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your loss. We pray that God will comfort your family through this difficult time.
David and Mary Ann Kent
Friend
November 22, 2020
I can't remember ever seeing Pat without a smile on her face. Always sweet and greeted everyone she saw. A huge loss to our church family. Our prayers and condolences to the Shavers who have been pillars for years at Northeast Christian Church.
Robin & Kim Hundley
Friend
November 22, 2020