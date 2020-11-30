Patricia Simmons's passing at the age of 69 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Worthington Funeral Home Inc in Chadbourn, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Worthington Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Worthington Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 30, 2020.
