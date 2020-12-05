Menu
Patricia Spalding
1944 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1944
DIED
December 4, 2020
Patricia Spalding's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by HARDING FUNERAL HOME in Slatington, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
, Slatington, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
