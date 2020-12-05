Patricia Spalding's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by HARDING FUNERAL HOME in Slatington, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the HARDING FUNERAL HOME website.
Published by HARDING FUNERAL HOME on Dec. 5, 2020.
