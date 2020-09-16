Patricia Monica Sperling passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 85.
Patricia was born on March 30, 1935 to the late Edward and Veronica Finnerin.
She received her schooling and graduated from St. Elizabeth's Academy in Allegheny, NY. Patricia was a skilled violinist and later worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone, Columbia Hospital, and Johns Island club in Vero Beach, FL.
Patricia was known to have a passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers and all things black and gold. But what gave her the most joy in her life were her children, grandchildren, and creating memories at Indian Brave Campground in Zelienople PA, and at the beach.
Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Robert Sperling. She is survived by her seven children, Michele (Brandon) Mitchell, Cindy (Joseph) Recupero, Kimberly Miller, Edward (Barbara) Miller, William Miller, Kellie (Frank) Dittig, and Matthew (Marisa) Miller, as well as her thirteen grandchildren, Gary Dambach, Stephanie Lopez, Todd (Natalia) Dambach, James (Morgan) Recupero, Jenna (Jon) Sersen, Leanne Miller, Kenneth Miller, Kara (Alex) Garcia, Frank (Linzy) Dittig II, Natalie Dittig, Isaiah Dittig, Morena Miller, and Mason Miller. She is also survived by her nine great grandchildren Audrina Lopez, Alexander Dambach, Alex Garcia, Angel Garcia, Avalina Garcia, Adrian Garcia, Alayna Dittig, Greyson Dittig, and Rowan Recupero. Yes, you counted right seven children, thirteen grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
Patricia is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Agnes Kiesel and Blanche Kiesel. She is loved by her many nieces and nephews.
Friends welcome Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 A.M. in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon, PA. Patricia will be laid to rest in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2835 E. Carson St. Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, (412) 261-5040, www.alz.org.
.
Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.