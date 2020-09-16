Nana was an amazing woman. She brought humor and love into every conversation and family gathering. During the short time I knew Nana, she left such an imprint which will forever be cherished and remembered. My deepest sympathy and condolences to all of you. May love, memories and each other hold your family together during this difficult time. Sending all of my love and support. I love you all.

Diane Myerscough Friend September 15, 2020