Patricia Ann "Pat" (Rogers) Stansberry, 75, of Liberty, died peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Lee's Summit Pointe Nursing Home, Lee's Summit.



Pat was born on December 3, 1944, in Dyess, AR, the daughter of George Anderson and Inola Grace (Garrett) Rogers. Pat was the only girl in the family and was called "Sister" by her brothers and cousins. After being set up on a blind date at a drive-in theatre with a boy from Lepanto with her friends; Pat fell in love with Charles Dale Stansberry and married him November 4, 1960, at her parent's home in Dyess. Pat did not graduate from Dyess High School but loved returning for school reunions.



Pat and Dale spent the first years of their marriage in Dyess, where they had three children: Jimmy, Ann, and Paula. Pat worked at Bobbie Brooks in Lepanto, as a sleeve setter. She attended Lepanto Episcopal Church. Pat's brother and uncle both found work in the Kansas City area and in 1970, Dale moved his family to Richmond, MO, to find work. They first resided at Hardwick's Trailer Court, before permanently moving to a farm 1 mile north of Richmond. Pat helped her husband run Stansberry Farm and Auto Repair, as well as working at Ben Franklin's in Richmond. They attended Hickory Grove Baptist Church, north of Richmond.



After a swimming accident in 1984, Dale became paralyzed from the chest down. Pat then focused her life on taking care of her husband. Her great care helped Dale live long past what most doctors expected. He passed away on December 23, 2004. After the love of her life was gone, Pat traveled more, visiting relatives throughout the country. She had a great interest in family genealogy and kept countless records of her family history, as well as acquiring information through writing distant cousins for information on their families. She also focused on her work with the church, joining the God Squad with the Richmond Christian Union Church, with whom she would sing and play guitar for.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Anderson and Inola Rogers; her stepmother, Edith (May) Rogers; her husband, Dale Stansberry; her grandson,, Eric Menaugh; and six brothers: Jimmie, Melton, Alfred, Ray, Don, and Sonny "Honey" Rogers.



She is survived by son, Jim Stansberry of Richmond; two daughters; Ann (Roger) Hagen of Liberty and Paula (Raymond) Menaugh of Harrisonville; seven grandchildren: Mandy (Robert) Baldwin of Lawrence, KS, Andrea Hanenkratt of Lathrop, Jarodd Stansberry of Independence, Tara Stansberry of Springfield, Ali (Marc) Ohlhausen of Cleveland, OH, Bradley Hagen of Westminster, CO, and Cailey Hagen of Los Angeles, CA; 10 great-grandchildren: Maura Bell, Joseph, Jayden, Jasper, and Jordan Hibler, Jaxton Hinkle, T.J. Stansberry, Henry Ohlhausen, and Addison and Jaxson Menaugh; brother-in-law, Danny Farmer of Gulf Shores, AL; three sisters-in-law: Dorothy (Bob) Dehn of Richmond, Lynda (Ben) Talley of Jacksonville, TX, and Shirley Rogers of Memphis, TN; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout the country that will miss her.



Pat suffered from Dementia for 11 years, then contracted COVID-19 in June 2020 and couldn't recover from it.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to donor's choice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.



Visitation with funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond, with visitation beginning at 1:00 P.M., with services to follow at 2:00 P.M. Burial will be in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Richmond. Honorary Pallbearers are her nephews: Mike, Rick, Randy, Edward, Donny, and Gary Rogers, and Doug Walkenhorst.

