Patricia Stearns
1942 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1942
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
St. John Chrysostom Church
Patricia Stearns's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home in West Roxbury, MA .

Published by Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dec
9
Funeral
9:00a.m.
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Chrysostom Church
, West Roxbury, Massachusetts
