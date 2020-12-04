Menu
Patricia Verdin
1948 - 2020
February 28, 1948
November 28, 2020
Patricia Verdin's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mason Funeral Home - Summerville in Summerville, GA .

Published by Mason Funeral Home - Summerville on Dec. 4, 2020.
Dec
2
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Union Hill Cemetery "Needmore"
Highway 35, Gaylesville, Alabama 35973
Funeral services provided by:
Mason Funeral Home - Summerville
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mason Funeral Home
December 4, 2020