Patricia Watts
1955 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1955
DIED
October 11, 2020
Formerly of Wilkins Twp., a resident of Kane Regional in Scott Twp., died on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Beloved daughter of the late Sidney and late Helen (Bixler) Watts, Jr.

Dear sister of Barbara Watts-Robinson of CA.

Aunt of Carrie Robinson, currently residing in Germany.

Pat was a 1973 graduate of Churchill High School and was a former employee in the bakery department of Giant Eagle in Scott Twp. In her spare time, Pat enjoyed crocheting and other crafts.

There will not be a visitation or service.

Pat will be laid to rest privately in Restland Cemetery, Monroeville.

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
