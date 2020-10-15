Formerly of Wilkins Twp., a resident of Kane Regional in Scott Twp., died on Sunday, October 11, 2020.



Beloved daughter of the late Sidney and late Helen (Bixler) Watts, Jr.



Dear sister of Barbara Watts-Robinson of CA.



Aunt of Carrie Robinson, currently residing in Germany.



Pat was a 1973 graduate of Churchill High School and was a former employee in the bakery department of Giant Eagle in Scott Twp. In her spare time, Pat enjoyed crocheting and other crafts.



There will not be a visitation or service.



Pat will be laid to rest privately in Restland Cemetery, Monroeville.





