Patricia M. (Lee) Weinert
Age 82 of Monroeville, PA passed away on August 5, 2020. Born on July 5, 1938 she was the daughter of the late Michael and Alice (Arthur) Lee and the wife of Robert Weinert. Patricia spent her working years in the healthcare field as a Registered Nurse and as a Director of Nursing. She loved to spend time with her family and will always be remembered as truly loving and caring person. Along with her husband she is survived by her daughters; Laura Sigurdsson and Susie Little; grandchildren, Robbie and Hanna Sigurdsson; brother Chuck Lee. Family and friends will be received Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 11-1 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), with a private family service to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Liver Research Center www.livercenter.pitt.edu. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.