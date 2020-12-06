Menu
Patricia Wexler
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1937
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Rotary Club
Patricia Wexler's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON in Burlington, NJ .

Published by PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
GUEST BOOK
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Janeen Gudger-Bailey
Student
December 6, 2020
Are thoughts and prayers are with Pat's family. Through Burlington Township School District, she was a great friend over the years.

Joe and Amelia Holden
Joseph Holden
Friend
December 5, 2020