Patricia Hendrickson Williams - beloved daughter of Heavenly Parents, returned to their loving arms September 10, 2020, just five days following the death of the love of her life. Thus, without a pause continues the greatest love story ever told.



Pat was born in Washington, DC on January 23, 1933 but was raised in Ogden Utah. As a young girl, Pat excelled in piano performance and quickly became a concert pianist. While seniors together at Ogden High School, she met and fell in love with Denny Williams - her High School sweetheart. They were sealed for Time and all Eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 1, 1953.



Pat and Denny designed and built their dream home in Kaysville, Utah where they lived for 50 beautiful years. All seven of their children were raised in that home where love, laughter, TEASING, fighting, serving and singing abounded.



Pat had a deep love for the scriptures and saw to it that early morning scripture study was a regular occurrence. She loved a clean house and excelled as a home maker. To bring in extra income for family vacations and wonderful Christmases, Pat worked for Bell Photography, retouching negatives.



Mother was constantly serving others. Her family, friends and ward family always felt deep love from her. She served in every church organization but the Young Women were most near and dear to her heart. She was thrilled to serve a mission with Denny to El Salvador, where she taught the members there how to play hymns. She excelled at learning to speak Spanish and always had a little smile for her companion who never quite got the language.



Music was the heart of her soul. Singing soon became her passion. While piano came easy for her, singing proved more difficult. She worked vocally and sang beautifully right up until the end of her earthly life. In fact, she and Denny had plans to sing in a Christmas program this coming December.



Pat was firm in her faith – evident by her Christ-like life. Although she had countless gifts and talents that have been passed down to her posterity, the greatest gift she has left with us is her deep and abiding love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. She completed her mission as a mother in Israel, a great teacher of righteousness, and a pure joy to her family and all who were blessed to know her.



She is survived by her seven children: Terol Stauffer (Rob), Bonnie Johnson (Steve), David Williams (Joann), Jana Grow (Roger), Julie Jensen (Stewart), Michael Williams (Kathy), Jenny Cottle (Brady), 30 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Dwain and Ferol Hendrickson, brother Richard Hendrickson and her great granddaughter Anna Nelson.



Graveside services for the family will be held at the Kaysville City Cemetery on Saturday September 19, 2020. Friends may visit with family Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.



Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.