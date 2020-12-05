Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Wilson
1946 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1946
DIED
December 3, 2020
Patricia Wilson's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St. in Noblesville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St. on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home
1150 Logan Street, Noblesville, Indiana 46060
Funeral services provided by:
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St.
December 5, 2020