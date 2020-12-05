Patricia Wilson's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St. in Noblesville, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St. website.
Published by Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St. on Dec. 5, 2020.
