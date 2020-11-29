Patrick Bourquin's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Desert Memorial in Las Vegas, NV .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patrick in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Desert Memorial website.
Published by Desert Memorial on Nov. 29, 2020.
