Patrick Buckley
1963 - 2020
BORN
April 24, 1963
DIED
November 13, 2020
Patrick Buckley's passing at the age of 57 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul in St. Paul, MN .

Published by O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Patrick thoroughly enjoyed his time at SEED cooking and wood crafting classes. As part of the staff, I remember him well when we operated out of Riverside School. Prayers to your family. Great photo of Patrick!
Dawn Cardarelle
Teacher
November 22, 2020
I’m so sorry to the Buckley family for your loss. I have many fond memories of Pat from our childhood.
Susie Gannaway Gadzekpo
Neighbor
November 22, 2020