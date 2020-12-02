Patrick Casey's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton in Wharton, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patrick in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton website.
Published by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton on Dec. 2, 2020.
