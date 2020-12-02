Menu
Patrick Casey
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1937
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
U.S. Postal Service
Patrick Casey's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton in Wharton, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street, Wharton, NJ 07885
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street, Wharton, NJ 07885
Dec
3
Interment
Locust Hill Cemetery
, Dover, New Jersey
Funeral services provided by:
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
