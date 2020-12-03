Menu
Patrick Curtis
1946 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1946
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
Patrick Curtis's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Mobile, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St Dominic Catholic Church
4156 Burma Rd., Mobile, Alabama
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Martha Bishop
December 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Pat and I worked together at Coke back in the late 70’s and he coached my oldest daughter at McGill. He always treated people with respect and was a great man.
Ken Aubin
Friend
December 2, 2020