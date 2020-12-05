Patrick DeVore's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patrick in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home website.
Published by Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
