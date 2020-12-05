Menu
Patrick DeVore
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1947
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Patrick DeVore's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia, KY .

Published by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
9025 New Jackson Hwy., Magnolia, Kentucky 42757
Dec
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
9025 New Jackson Hwy., Magnolia, Kentucky 42757
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
9025 New Jackson Hwy., Magnolia, Kentucky 42757
Funeral services provided by:
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
