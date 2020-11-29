Patrick Diggins's passing at the age of 97 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hazlet, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patrick in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services website.
Published by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Nov. 29, 2020.
