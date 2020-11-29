Menu
Patrick Diggins
1923 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1923
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Patrick Diggins's passing at the age of 97 on Friday, November 20, 2020

Published by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35, Hazlet, NJ 07730
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Benedict R.C. Church
165 Bethany Road, Holmdel, New Jersey
Nov
25
Interment
St. Joseph Cemetery
360 Broadway, Keyport, New Jersey
Nov
25
Committal
12:15p.m.
St. Joseph Cemetery
360 Broadway, Keyport, New Jersey 07735
Funeral services provided by:
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
