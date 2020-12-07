Menu
Patrick Gillikin
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1958
DIED
December 4, 2020
Patrick Gillikin's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. in Beaufort, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Noe Funeral Service, Inc. website.

Published by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Otway Christian Church
242 Gillikin Rd., Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Otway Christian Church
242 Gillikin Rd., Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
Funeral services provided by:
Noe Funeral Service, Inc.
