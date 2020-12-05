Menu
Patrick Krus
1965 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1965
DIED
October 21, 2020
Patrick Krus's passing at the age of 54 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emken-Linton in Texas City, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Emken-Linton Chapel
5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591
Funeral services provided by:
Emken-Linton
