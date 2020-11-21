Menu
Patrick Kulewsky
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1936
DIED
November 18, 2020
Patrick Kulewsky's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown in Youngstown, OH .

Published by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home
4700 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.