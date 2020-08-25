Menu
Patrick L. Lindenberger
1945 - 2020
December 25, 1945
August 24, 2020
Formerly of Latrobe and Greensburg, a resident of Abode Care (formerly Autumn Ridge) in Monroeville, age 74, died peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (Paar) Lindenberger.

He is survived by his brother, Charles (Sue) Lindednberger, his sister, Mary Pastor, both of CA, and his niece, Angelica Pastor of CA.

Pat was raised in Latrobe and graduated from Greensburg High School in 1963. He worked for years as a Security Officer for the former Burns Security.

There will not be a visitation or service. Pat will be buried privately in St. Mary Cemetery in Latrobe.

Arrangements are with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
