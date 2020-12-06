Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patrick Meehan
1957 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1957
DIED
November 30, 2020
Patrick Meehan's passing at the age of 63 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home in Staten Island, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patrick in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home
7447 Amboy Road, Staten Island, New York 10307
Dec
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home
7447 Amboy Road, Staten Island, New York 10307
Funeral services provided by:
Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.