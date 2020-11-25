Menu
Patrick Meyer
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1944
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Army
United States Army
Patrick Meyer's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. in Nashua, NH .

Published by Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Mere Words cannot express the sadness We feel at Patrick's passing!!! God Bless You Joyce and Your Family at This most difficult time and know that, We, as Friends, are feeling Your Sorrow with You!!! RIP Patrick!! Love, Chickie & Leo
Chickie Hebert
Friend
November 22, 2020
Pat was a really good friend we spent a lot of good times together memories will last forever. He came to visit me in dong ha Vietnam a friend
Ralph Goode. Butch
Friend
November 22, 2020
Dear Joyce. Was so sorry to hear of Patrick’s passing. What a wonderful life you shared and what a great man he is. Hang onto all your happy memories. Love and hugs
Sheila Sullivan
Friend
November 22, 2020
What a kind, gentle soul. He always made you feel like he was not only listening with his ears but his heart too. Thank you Patrick for always being so welcoming and loving towards me. You will be greatly missed, especially around the holiday family table.
Vicki
Family
November 21, 2020
Pat was a brother to us and deeply sorry-Tom Thibeault
Thomas Thibeault
Friend
November 21, 2020
Dear Joyce.
In reading your beloved Patrick’s obituary, I saw a man with great integrity who loved his country and his family.
He certainly had a life well lived, and touched the hearts of many people all around the world.
That will be his legacy. You must be so proud to have been his wife and shared all of his love and adventures all of those years.
I am so very sorry for the pain that you and your family are feeling now. I pray for your comfort and peace.
JoAnne St John
November 21, 2020
Dear Joyce and Family. Thank you for the insightful obituary describing Patrick's very full life. I am very sorry for your loss. It is clear that many people have benefited by having Patrick touch their lives. Wishing all of you peace during this time of grief.
Michael Pedersen
Friend
November 20, 2020