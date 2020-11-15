Menu
Patrick Nee
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1950
DIED
January 1, 2020
ABOUT
arnold high school
edinboro university
Patrick Nee's passing at the age of 70 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. in Arnold, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patrick in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. website.

Published by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue, Arnold, PA 15068
Nov
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue, Arnold, PA 15068
Nov
17
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue, Arnold, PA 15068
Nov
18
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue, Arnold, PA 15068
Nov
18
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Mt. St. Peter Church
GUEST BOOK
Loretta and Family
So sorry for your loss. Patrick moved us several times and was a very nice person and always very helpful. Many prayers and blessings.
The Yeasted's. Largo, Florida
Josephine (Colaianni) Yeasted
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
So many memories. Vacations in Edinboro, you teaching me to drive stick, working together, drinking together, fighting with each other, fighting for each other......the list goes on and on.....I wanted to be you my whole childhood then we would fight and argue on the trucks because we were so much alike. We never held grudges we argued then hugged then had a beer like the true Irishmen we both are. Until we meet again Unc.
Pork
Family
November 14, 2020