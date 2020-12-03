Menu
Patrick Nee
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1950
DIED
January 1, 2020
ABOUT
Arnold High School
Edinboro University
Patrick Nee's passing at the age of 70 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. in Arnold, PA .

Published by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue, Arnold, Pennsylvania 15068
Nov
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue, Arnold, Pennsylvania 15068
