Patrick Quirk
1941 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1941
DIED
November 29, 2020
Patrick Quirk's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quinn Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

Published by Quinn Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Quinn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
I met Pat when we were teenagers. He was and always has been the kindest and gentlest man I ever met.
I am so sorry his latter years were filled with sickness, pain and suffering.
I know his parents and others met him up in heaven.
My heartfelt sorrow for you Rose and boys.
Susan
Friend
December 4, 2020
Sending prayers and love to the entire Quirk family. I never got the chance to meet him with Lindsey, but I've heard wonderful stories about him. Thankful for Heaven!
Abbie king
December 3, 2020
Sending our prayers and deepest sympathy to you, Rosemary, Brian, Jeff, Jay, Mike, John, and to the entire Quirk family. Your father was so proud of all of you, his beautiful family. May you find comfort and peace knowing that your father is free of suffering and dancing among angels.

James and Jeanne Siegel
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
Pat was a wonderful neighbor, with a kind word & ready smile for everyone. May God be with you and your family, now and always.
Charlie Roehrl
Neighbor
December 3, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of Pat's passing. He was a true gentleman. We missed having lunch with Pat the past few years. My condolences to all that knew him.
Tom Lane
Friend
December 3, 2020
Sincere condolences from the entire Carneval family......May Mr. Quirk Rest in Peace.....
Dan
December 3, 2020
My extended condolences to the extended family of Pat. he was on old friend, and had the good fortune of seeing Pat and Rosie a little while back after many years. We shared some great laughs about the old days of buggin' State and hanging out at PITA dragstrip. I will always cherish those memories. Take care and be safe.
Ed Kurpiewski
Friend
December 3, 2020
On behalf of the OLCS family I would like to offer our prayers and condolences to the Quirk family. We have fond memories of your Dad and the Quirk years at OLC.
Mark R Eisert
Teacher
December 3, 2020
Dear Ro and family, we were so saddened to hear about Pat. Sending love and prayers to all. Brian you are especially in our thoughts! Love, Bob and Colleen Meyer
Colleen Meyer
Friend
December 3, 2020