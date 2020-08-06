Patrick William Rader (70)



Patrick William Rader (70) born on May 23, 1950 in Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of July 31st at South Ogden Post-Acute Senior Living Facility in South Ogden, Utah.



He was preceded in death by his parents Florence Maye (Roush) and Charles William. Patrick is survived by his brother Charles Allen (Susan), his children John Charles, Julia Marie, William Patrick (Kimberly) and Matthew Charles (Jennifer) and his many grandchildren (by John) Skyler, Syrus, (by Julia) Jourdan, Stacia, Dylan, Toni, Kash, (by William) Kaimana Patrick, Makena Josie, by (Matthew) Leila Charley, one great grandchild (by Stacia) Waylon James, his favorite nephew, Robert (Soo) and grandnephew Andrew.



Patrick lived with his parents and older brother Charles in Columbus, Ohio, until 1956 when at age 6, the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona for his father's job with AiResearch aviation company. He enjoyed his 1st through 7th grade years playing Little League baseball and Pop Warner football, exploring the Grand Canyon and Oak Creek Canyon in Sedona, western ghost towns and rockhounding. In 1963, at the age of 13, the family relocated to Inglewood, CA, in Los Angeles County, for his dad's cost-estimator job with North American Rockwell aerospace company. He attended 8th through 12th grade there, playing football, running track for Morningside High School, and developing a lifelong love of motorcycles, cars and surfing.



After graduation in 1968, Pat first apprenticed and then was employed as a meat cutter from 1969 to 1973 in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. He married Nicki Jean Garcia in 1969. His first son, John, was born in June 1970, followed by a daughter, Julia, in October 1972.



Following his innate artistic talent, Pat opened a small jewelry shop in 1974 to create unique pieces of jewelry, before moving to Maui, Hawaii in 1976 with Jina Hales. In 1978, Jina gave birth to William followed by Matthew in 1980 at Maui Memorial Hospital in Kahului.



Patrick would go on to spend the next 38 years on Maui making one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces for Lahaina Scrimshaw specializing in natural stones and exotic woods. He loved the island and would later tell friends and family how happy he was to live each day as a vacation on the most beautiful place.



In 2014 when issues with his health forced a lifestyle change, Patrick, affectionately called "Pops" by his Utah family, moved to South Weber, Utah to be with his sons William and Matthew and grandchildren Kaimana, Makena, and Leila. While in Utah, Pops was able to attend family events including his grandchildren's soccer games and dance recitals. Patrick continued to make jewelry from his home workshop and even started his own online silversmith company SilverRader where he was able to send custom pieces all over the country.



In lieu of funeral services, the family plans to hold a celebration of life for Patrick in Maui in December as they bring him to his final resting place and to his favorite spots on the island.





