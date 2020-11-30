Menu
Patrick Rice
1936 - 2020
BORN
November 24, 1936
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Steeler
United States Army
Patrick Rice's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. in New Kensington, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. website.

Published by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd, New Kensington, PA 15068
Nov
27
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd, New Kensington, PA 15068
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd, New Kensington, PA 15068
Funeral services provided by:
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
