Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patrick Smith
1962 - 2020
BORN
July 8, 1962
DIED
November 13, 2020
Patrick Smith's passing at the age of 58 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patrick in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmetto Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Palmetto Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Palmetto Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I send my condolences to his family. I pray that the God of all comfort gives them peace during this difficult time.
S.K.
December 6, 2020