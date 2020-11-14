Menu
Patrick Terracino
1965 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1965
DIED
November 9, 2020
Patrick Terracino's passing at the age of 55 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jernigan Warren Funeral Home website.

Published by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301
