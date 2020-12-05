Menu
Patricra Vaugh
1957 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1957
DIED
June 8, 2020
Patricra Vaugh's passing at the age of 63 on Monday, June 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mortuary Service in Oakland Park, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mortuary Service website.

Published by Mortuary Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Greater Hope Deliverance
26525 SW 138th Ave, Nomestead, Florida 33032
Funeral services provided by:
Mortuary Service
