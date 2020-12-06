Menu
Patsy Clanton
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 24, 1948
DIED
December 2, 2020
Patsy Clanton's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson Brown Funeral Home in Valley, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Johnson Brown Funeral Home website.

Published by Johnson Brown Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Huguley United Methodist Church
3921 32nd Street SW, Lanett, Alabama 36863
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Huguley United Methodist Church
3921 32nd Street SW, Lanett, Alabama 36863
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
