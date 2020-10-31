Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, Patsy Jensen Dooley, peacefully passed through the veil on Saturday October 10, 2020. She is now reunited with her sweetheart, 6 children, 4 grandchildren, 2 siblings and a host of other loved ones who had preceded her in death.

Patsy Jensen Dooley was born February 14, 1930 in Brigham City, UT to Carl and Genevieve Jensen. She was the second child of four and was raised in Brigham City. She graduated from Box Elder High in 1948. After graduating, she went to "see the world" and ended up in Gila Bend, Arizona. That is where she met her sweetheart, H.C. "Buddy" Dooley. The couple were soon married on August 11, 1948. Later, the couple were sealed for eternity in the Mesa, Arizona temple. They enjoyed 62 years together before Buddy's passing in 2011.

The couple raised their family in southern Arizona. Patsy was the mother of 8 children: Clyde, Michael, Kathleen (Ted) Seel, Cindy (Henry) Harrel, David, Bruce, Carla, and Alan. Patsy was a devoted mother to her children and the posterity that followed, letting all know they were loved and valued. Patsy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many ways at church and in the community, working with young and old(er) alike. She and Buddy retired and moved back to Brigham City, living in the same house where she grew up. Her family was everything to her.

Patsy will be remembered for her kindness, patience, love, and the way she always made you feel special. She could convince you were the only person in the world. She would always call at the exact time you needed it, just to see how you were and tell you she loved you. She was a devout servant to her family and those around her. She made the world a brighter place and will be dearly missed.

A viewing will be held Friday, November 6th from 6-8pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah. The funeral will be Saturday, November 9th at 11am in the 12th Ward Church, 139 E 300 N, Brigham City, UT. Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Click this link to view additional details about Patsy's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/patsy-dooley



