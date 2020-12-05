Menu
Patsy Hulen
1937 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1937
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
Order Of The Eastern Star
Patsy Hulen's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Butler Funeral Home in Stedman, NC .

Published by Butler Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Butler Funeral Home
401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, North Carolina 28382
Funeral services provided by:
Butler Funeral Home
