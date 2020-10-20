Patsy Ranee John McIntire 66, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home.



Patsy was born June 2, 1954 in Malad, Idaho to Ruby Lovisa Byington and Alvin DuWayne John.



She attended Malad Elementary, Box Elder Jr. High and Box Elder Adult Education.



Patsy married David LaRue McIntire on July 6, 1970. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on April 30, 2008.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Patsy had worked as a CNA for Nursing Homes and in-Home Health. She worked as a cashier at Walmart.



She enjoyed crocheting, hunting, camping, and fishing. Patsy loved spending time with family often enjoyed going on little drives. She had a passion for her rose garden which was pristine.



Surviving are her children: Patsy Ranee McIntire, Jennie L (Charles) Monsen-Hansen, Marlene (Jason) Steed, David L. (Rachel) McIntire, Jr., 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, siblings: Reva Roylene Watkins and DuWayne John.



Preceded in death by her parents, husband David, son-in-law John Ferris Monson, four sisters and a brother and three grandbabies.



Graveside services will be Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 S. 300 E., Brigham City. Viewings will be Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT.



Due to COVID-19 the family asks to please wear masks and follow social distancing.



Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mortuary to help with expense.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.