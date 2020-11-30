Menu
Patsy Payne
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1939
DIED
November 18, 2020
Patsy Payne's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home in Perryville, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home website.

Published by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit
Nov
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit
Funeral services provided by:
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
