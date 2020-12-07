Menu
Patsy Smithers
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1939
DIED
December 5, 2020
Patsy Smithers's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Corbitts Funeral Home in Tuskegee, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Corbitts Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Corbitt's Funeral Home
205 N. Maple St., Tuskegee, Alabama 36083
Corbitts Funeral Home
