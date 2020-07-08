A glorious reunion filled our Independence Day when Patsy Virginia (Martin) Witte joined her husband, Roger Witte Sr., after 49 long years apart.



Patsy was born in Magnolia, Alabama, December 29th, 1939, to Heber Martin and Virginia Nell Pritchett Martin. She graduated from Perry County High School and attended Judson College. Patsy was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and served as a medic while concurrently attending Texas Christian University.



Patsy met 1Lt Roger Earl Witte, of Collinsville, Illinois. After a lengthy 8-day courtship, they were engaged and sealed in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on May 25th, 1963.



While raising 3 children and pregnant with the 4th, life as a pilot's wife changed forever. Patsy was widowed on June 18th, 1971, when her husband, Roger, was killed in action in Southeast Asia.



A shy and tenderhearted woman by nature, Patsy grew fierce in the face of her many life's challenges, learning to find her own joy. Her work ethic was always strong and she pursued many interests. Patsy earned her Real Estate license in Montgomery, Alabama. She was a travel agent and letter carrier with the USPS while living in Centerville, Utah, and finally retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs.



Patsy earned her bachelor's degree from Auburn University at Montgomery, all while being a single mom with four young kids at home.



Patsy was on a quest for self improvement her whole life. She sought to develop talents in areas such as cross country skiing, golfing, sewing, painting, singing, tennis, chess, writing, and creating and retelling family memories. Patsy had a passion for dancing and loved gardening as did her mother. Patsy's green thumb won her recognition and awards for her beautiful yard. Her sense of style and taste was impeccable. Things Patsy didn't excel at: cooking. Nobody's perfect.



Patsy loved Big Band music, shoes, little animals especially cats and lap dogs, ice cream, the color green and mauve, fashion, health and exercise, learning, reading biographies, Shakespeare, and spending time with her eight grandkids. She was an avid reader and scholar of the scriptures and gospel.



Patsy loved her Savior and served Him as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a Family History Mission at the Church Family History Library, as a Seminary Teacher, Primary Teacher, Young Women Teacher, Relief Society Teacher and Presidency Member, and Visiting Teacher.



Patsy was a poor country kid with no shoes, a veteran, a pilots wife, a war widow, a college graduate, a single mother, a working mom, a Master Gardener, a Family History missionary, a teacher, a seeker, a beauty, and a devout servant of God.



Words fall short for the laurels that rest on her head now, her life's work, raising her children in safety and God, her duty never shirked, rest in love, Dear Mother.



Patsy has lived many places: Magnolia/Marion, AL; Carswell AFB, TX; Craig AFB, AL; Randolf AFB, TX; Perrin AFB, TX; Luke AFB, AZ; Tuscon, AZ; Montgomery, Al; St. George, Centerville, Orem, Saratoga Springs, and Layton, UT.



Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Earl Witte, Sr., Nell Martin (mother), Heber Martin, (father), Bruce Martin, (brother), Anitra Martin (sister-in-Law and best friend), Lydia Martin (sister-in Law), Jeannette Martin (sister-in-Law).



Patsy is survived by many who love and will miss her: children: Roger Earl Witte, Jr., Layton, UT; Richard (Catherine) Eric Witte, Duvall, WA; Virginia (Chris) Ann Maier, Point of Rocks, MD; Christopher (Sasha) Cord Witte, Layton, UT; grandchildren: Ahna Witte, Noah Witte, Elias Witte, Zelly Maier, Isaac Witte, Jill Maier, Anastasia Witte, and Dawson Witte, siblings: Audrey Martin, Johnnie (Sue Ellen) Martin, Charlie (Peggy) Martin, Larry (Betty) Martin, Randy (Cynthia) Martin, Neva (John) Westhoff, Tony (Marsha) Martin, Steve (Jane) Martin.



Funeral services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.



Interment will be July 15, 2020 at St. John's Cemetery in Collinsville, Illinois.



The family would like to express their thanks and love to the amazing staff at Connections for Living at Chancellor Garden's Assisted Living in Bountiful for the kind and loving care they gave Patsy in her last months of life.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.