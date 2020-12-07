Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patty Lovine
1956 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1956
DIED
December 4, 2020
Patty Lovine's passing at the age of 64 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home in Saint Marys, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home
314 West High Street, Saint Marys, Ohio 45885
Funeral services provided by:
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.