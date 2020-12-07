Patty Lovine's passing at the age of 64 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home in Saint Marys, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home website.
Published by Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
