Patty Wiggington's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel in Linton, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel website.
Published by Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel on Nov. 14, 2020.
