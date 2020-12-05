Menu
Paul Abernathy
1974 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1974
DIED
December 3, 2020
Paul Abernathy's passing at the age of 46 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Greenview Funeral Home website.

Published by Greenview Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Greenview Funeral Home
3657 Old Chisholm Road, Florence, Alabama 35633
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Greenview Memorial Park
3657 Old Chisholm Road, Florence, Alabama 35633
Greenview Funeral Home
