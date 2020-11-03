Age 97, of Upper St. Clair, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born March 26, 1923 in New Castle, PA he was the son of the late Paul M. Sr. and Edith Allen.

Paul graduated from Bucknell University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He served in the United States Marine Corps at the end of WW II and then again in the Korean War, leaving the service as a 1st Lieutenant.

Paul was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Cover) Allen for 64 years and loving father of Vicky L. Allen and Paul T Allen (late Barb).

In addition to his parents and wife he is predeceased by his sister Roberta Edwards and Patricia McSherry. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment will be private.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Country Meadows Co-Workers Assistance Fund. Checks should be made out to:

Co-Workers Assistance Fund

830 Cherry Dr.

Hershey, PA 17033



Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.