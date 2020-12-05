Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Bernard
1969 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1969
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Church
Paul Bernard's passing at the age of 51 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services in Salem, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Higgins - Reardon Funeral Homes
4303 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44515
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Church
4545 New Rd., Youngstown, Ohio 44515
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.