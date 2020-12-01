Menu
Paul Boyd
1937 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1937
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Paul Boyd's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home in Gratis, OH .

Published by Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Funeral Home Gratis Location
113 South Ada Doty St., Gratis, Ohio 45330
Dec
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Funeral Home Gratis Location
113 South Ada Doty St., Gratis, Ohio 45330
