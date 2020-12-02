Paul Caliari, Sr.
Age 72 of Verona, PA passed away on November 29, 2020 at Forbes Hospital. Paul was born on January 5, 1948 to the late Curillio and Pauline (Macco) Caliari. He married Betty Keating on May 11, 1968.
Paul was a hard worker and a family man. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired Police Officer. Paul was loved by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Betty Caliari; children, Heather (Jon Pribicko) Kearns, Rebecca Caliari, Paul (Nicole) Caliari, Jr.; grandchildren, Benjamin and Sara Kearns, Devon (Jesse Schad), Alexander, and Zachary Meyers, Jordan Renee, Katherine, and Elena Caliari; great-grandchild, Wyatt Schad.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Interment will take place in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
, www.donate3.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be offered at: www.jobefuneralhome.com.
.
